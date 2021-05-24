Gigas Hosting multiplies by more than three the income of the first quarter of the year

Gigas Hosting, a Spanish multinational specialized in the provision of convergent telecommunications, IT and cloud services to companies, today published its results for the first quarter of 2021 that reflect the great impact on the perimeter that the group has experienced after the latest purchases made. Growth will continue in the second quarter of the year, with the consolidation of ONI in the full quarter and the incorporation of the business unit acquired from ValoraData.

Gigas has had a very significant growth in its figures, due to the acquisitions closed in the quarter. Thus, the net amount of turnover amounted to 9.32 million euros in the first three months of 2021, more than 3.5 times the revenue of the first quarter of 2020 (2.66 million euros) and 73% higher than the 5.40 million euros budgeted. This figure is due to a consolidation of ONI’s results since mid-February.

Similarly, Gigas closed the first quarter of 2021 with a Adjusted EBITDA (excluding M&A costs, stock options and multi-year compensation plans) of 2.12 million euros, 215% higher than the 672 thousand euros achieved in the same period of 2020 and 74% higher than the 1.22 million euros budgeted.

The EBITDA ratio Adjusted / net income stood at 22.7% in the first quarter of the year, lower than the 25.3% in 2020, due to the incorporation of the acquired companies with a lower EBITDA margin, but slightly higher than the budgeted margin.

In addition, Gross Margin reached 5.60 million of euros in the first three months of 2021, higher than the 1.88 million euros of the same period last year, which represents a growth in absolute terms of 197%. The gross margin represented 60.1% of the Net Turnover in the quarter, significantly lower than the 70.8% a year ago, due to the lower margin of the acquired companies, especially relative to the services of telecommunications.

Read more

The staff cats and assimilated grew substantially until the 2.25 million euros, derived from the incorporation of the personnel of the acquired companies and also higher than the costs budgeted for the consolidation of ONI. The costs derived from stock options and other multi-year remuneration plans reached the figure of 118 thousand euros.

Other structural costs totaled 1.52 million euros in the first three months of 2021, a growth of 418% compared to the same period last year, derived from the purchases made and higher than budgeted for the incorporation of ONI to the perimeter consolidation.

The gross debt, excluding the 2.5 million euros of convertible bonds subscribed by Inveready that are estimated to be converted into shares upon maturity, it reached 19.22 million euros at the end of March 2021 (not including the debt associated with the payment of ONI , which was recently settled in Gigas shares), much higher than the 5.18 million euros as of March 31, 2020, due to debt linked to corporate operations. Even so, the company carried out two capital increases at the end of 2020, for a combined amount of 20.72 million, to finance the purchases and also paid a significant part of ONI’s price in Gigas shares, so the debt position Net financial (11.55 million) is in a ratio of 1.1 times EBITDA at the current level and also a cash of 7.60 million.

During the first quarter, the company has been focused on closing the corporate operations (acquisition of the portfolio of business telecommunications clients of MásMóvil, the telco operator ONI in Portugal and the cloud back-up business unit of ValoraData) as well as the integration and consolidation of these acquisitions and the definition of the new convergent telco / cloud / cybersecurity services, which will be launched on the market in the fall.

According Diego Cabezudo placeholder image, CEO and co-founder of Gigas, “2021 is presented as a year of transition, with a focus on the integration and consolidation of the purchases we have made. We are very optimistic about our new strategy of becoming the leading convergent operator in the business market in the Iberian Peninsula. We expect significant cross-selling opportunities in existing client portfolios, as well as organic growth in business clients that increasingly demand a close comprehensive supplier to meet their technological needs in a personalized way ”. Furthermore, “with the foray into the telecommunications market, we have significantly increased our potential target market, since the telecommunications market for medium-sized companies is estimated at almost € 20,000 million in the countries where we are present, compared to € 700M in the cloud infrastructure market ”, Cabezudo confirms.