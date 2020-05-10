Gigabyte today unveiled its new laptops from the AERO series, devices designed for creators who also come with the backing of having achieved the Red Dot Design 2020 award and have NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 SUPER graphics inside.

AERO, notebooks designed for creators

The devices presented today are made up of models with 15 or 17-inch screens, being able to choose between several versions of resolution and refresh rate, they are also the first laptops to make use of Microsoft Azure AI as an artificial intelligence system to optimize the configuration of the processor, graphics and fans according to the use we are giving it. With this Gigabyte wants to eliminate the need for the user to have to make adjustments manually.

With Intel Core i9-10980HK processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics cards, the AEROs are designed to offer better performance performance when running 3D rendering programs on Cinema 4D.

The models presented today are a total of four, differing on the screens. In the smallest model we have a version with a 15-inch OLED screen with a screen UHD 4K or a model with a screen Full HD and 144Hz refresh rate. For the AERO 17 we have a UHD 4K HDR screen and a Full HD 144Hz version. All of them certified by Xrite Pantone, being compatible with all DCI-P3 and VESA Display HDR 400 True Black.

Available with versions from 8GB to 32GB of RAM and storage to choose between 512GB and 1TB. As for the graphics we have the option of choosing an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER MAX Q. As for prices we can already find them in PCComponentes from € 1,949 to € 4,699 of the most powerful model.

