GIGABYTE Introduces First Eyesafe Gaming Monitors

Although the refresh rate or resolution are usually essential characteristics when choosing gaming monitors, more and more users are aware of the health of their eyes. Something that also defends the new partnership between GIGABYTE and Eyesafe, with the introduction of five new screen models designed to meet the most advanced global standards and requirements for eye protection.

And is that gaming monitors GIGABYTE G24F, M28U, M32Q, AORUS FI32Q, as well as the still unreleased AORUS FI32U, will have the certification of TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe display standards, the world’s most advanced and recognized set of requirements for blue light management and color performance in the consumer electronics industry; as well as Eyesafe’s own standards, developed in conjunction with professional ophthalmologists and optometrists.







Built directly into the screen, with no need to adjust settings or worry about a compromised color experience, Eyesafe Displays will maintain an original color gamut from these monitors, creating a layer of protection from high-energy blue light to reduce glare. impact and symptoms of digital eye strain. In fact, by reducing the peak of high-energy visible blue light emission, these gaming monitors will provide a more natural color experience compared to software-only solutions, which often significantly affect color performance.

The Eyesafe display standards are the leading set of blue light and color performance requirements for the consumer electronics industry. GIGABYTE products that meet Eyesafe display standards will receive an AK Certificate (Certificate of Conformity) issued by TÜV Rheinland, including the test report.

“Health and safety are a primary concern at GIGABYTE,” said Ming-Hsiung Liu, Vice President of GIGABYTE. “Our company is proud to introduce Eyesafe Certified Gaming Monitors, which help reduce the risk of blue light and promote eye comfort for gamers. GIGABYTE is committed to the health and well-being of our consumers. “