Gigabyte BRIX 5000U Debuts Latest AMD APUs

Gigabyte BRIX 5000U is the new model of the series of mini computers that the manufacturer has presented at Computex, and which, as a major novelty, debuts the low-voltage processors from AMD Ryzen 5000 «U» series.

BRIX is one of the most exciting mini-PC series in the industry. Although it follows the format, design and objective of Intel’s reference with the NUCs, Gigabyte offers these teams also with alternative chips such as those of AMD.

Although AMD expanded its catalog yesterday with the Ryzen 5000G, the low-voltage “U” series used in laptops are more interesting and cheaper to build basic mini computers.

Gigabyte BRIX 5000U, features

As the name suggests, they can mount processors up to 15 watts of TDP consumption, including Ryzen 7 8-core 16-thread processing. Based on the ZEN 3 architecture, this type of chip includes the CPU, GPU, memory controller and other components to achieve maximum integration, so they equip integrated graphics of the Vega series.

Support up to 64GB DDR4-3200 memory in two SO-DIMM slots, while an M.2 2280 slot allows you to equip PCIe solid state drives. Some versions will add a 2.5-inch bay with SATA interface to complete internal storage based on hard drives or other SSDs.

The chassis is minimal in size with dimensions of 115mm x 115mm and on the front and back it offers a large number of ports, DisplayPort and HDMI, Ethernet 2.5 Gbps LAN, a headphone jack, microSD memory card reader, five USB Type-A and other Type-C ports.

This small computer has support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.0 and can output video for up to four displays. It also supports optional I / O and storage expanders that can add ports, including RS-232 and a second Ethernet connector or two more M.2 2280 slots to increase internal storage.

These Gigabyte BRIX 5000U are interesting for those who are looking for a competent computer equipment with a minimum size to place it anywhere on the desk, office or living room of the home.