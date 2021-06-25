Giga Chikadze frustrated because nobody wants to fight him

Giga Chikadze – UFC

Giga Chikadze lashed out at his featherweight teammates from the UFC for refusing to fight him, saying that neither answer the phone when they are called to fight him.

Chikadze is currently number 10 in the UFC featherweight rankings. The 32-year-old Georgia native he’s a perfect 6-0 in the UFC and the last time we saw him, he scored the biggest win of his career when he stopped Cub Swanson with a kick to the body in May.

Notice

Since that fight, Chikadze has made it clear that he wants to return to the octagon as soon as possible. He’s spent essentially the last two months calling out almost every top 10 fighter in the UFC’s featherweight division, but so far no one has picked up the phone to take the fight.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Chikadze said that He has called everyone he can think of, but that no one is willing to stamp his signature to fight him.

I’ve called almost everyone. Arnold Allen, Edson Barboza, Calvin Kattar, Max, YairWhoever doesn’t have a fight, (The Korean Zombie) now, it would be great fights. But no one really accepted. Now the champion (Alexander Volkanovski) has a fight with Brian Ortega and whoever is available, everyone is ignoring the phone, “said Chikadze.

According to Chikadze, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told him that with the Georgian they are having the same problem that Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov had on their way to the belt, in the sense that very few opponents are willing to climb into the cage with them.

“It’s curious, Usman and I have the same manager, and the other day I was talking to Ali like what about these top 10 featherweight cowards? I was like what’s up with this? Why aren’t they fighting me? He mentioned the names of Usman and Khabib, who had the same problem a couple of years ago, ”Chikadze said.

Advertisement