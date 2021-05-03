Giga Chikadze challenges Max Holloway, Yair Rodríguez and Calvin Kattar

Giga Chikadze | Image: Louis Grasse / PxImages

Giga Chikadze (13–2) is one of the rising stars of the UFC featherweight division. Last Saturday he finished off a veteran like Cub Swanson (27–12) in one minute to add his eighth win in a row and send a message to the biggest names in the category. But, in case it was not clear, has issued a challenge to some of them.

Giga Chikadze challenges Holloway, Rodríguez and Kattar

Max Holloway (22–6), Yair Rodríguez (13–2) and Calvin Kattar (22–4), watch out for Giga Chikadze (via BJPenn.com):

I’m going to say something that I really want to say: if the fans and Dana White and Sean Shelby really want to see something special, I think me versus Yair Rodriguez will be a real ninja fight. At some point, I think this fight has to happen. It has to be like Mortal Kombat. I would love to. I want to fight Max Holloway first. And if I can’t against Calvin Kattar. But if neither of the two fights work, I wait for Yair Rodríguez«.

Even though Giga Chikadze just entered the Featherweight Top 15 probably none of the fighters he mentions are interested in facing him right now as all three are in the Top 5 of the division and they look forward to more important matches that will lead to a shot at the World Championship. Let’s see what happens in the next few months.

Max Holloway | Image: AP Photo / Jose Juarez