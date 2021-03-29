Gifts for Father’s Day 2021

You may know that Father’s Day is a holiday that is celebrated on different dates depending on the country where we are. In Spain we always celebrate it on March 19, which this year falls on a Friday, but you may not know, for example, that in a country like the United States, we have to go back to 1924 when President Calvin Coolidge publicly supported plans for a National Father’s Day. Later, in 1966, President Lyndon Johnson would sign a proclamation calling for Father’s Day to be observed on the third Sunday in June, but It would not be until 1972 when President Richard Nixon finally enacted a permanent recognition of Father’s Day.

Precisely, The third Sunday of June is one of the most popular dates in the world to celebrate Father’s Day, as they also celebrate it on this day: Afghanistan, Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina (except Jujuy province), Aruba, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Brunei, Canada, Cambodia, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curaçao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Dominica, Ecuador, Ethiopia, France, Ghana, Greece, Guyana, Hong, Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Laos, Macao, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malta , Mauritius, Mexico, Myanmar, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Did you know that during the 1920s and 1930s a movement emerged to completely eliminate Mother’s Day and Father’s Day in the United States in favor of a single holiday, Father’s Day? Every year, precisely during Mother’s Day, various groups in favor of Father’s Day demonstrated in the famous Central Park in New York City, but it has never prospered.

As we have seen, the date varies according to the customs and traditions of each country and continent. Are you ready for Father’s Day? Have you already thought about what detail to give? Here we propose a few ideas in case you don’t have anything in mind yet.