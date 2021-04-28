Gifts at home to surprise on Mother’s Day | Life

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, but you may be far from home or you may not be able to spend this special day with your family. But you have no excuse not to surprise your mother: take note of the best gifts at home and show her your love with a nice detail.

Like every year, the first Sunday of May is Mother’s Day in Spain. This time it takes place next Sunday, May 2, at a time when many mobility and meeting restrictions are still in force to stop the advance of the pandemic.

Whether you are far from home or if you prefer not to meet with the family for safety or simply want to have an original detail with your mother, you have the possibility of make a gift at home for Mother’s Day.

These tech products will give you more than one idea of ​​Mother’s Day gifts that you can buy. The best ideas for geek mothers.

From the traditional flowers, to a breakfast or a gourmet basket, to a virtual wine tasting, on the internet you will find all kinds of alternatives to surprise your mother from a distance and in the comfort of her home. Take note of some of the more interesting ideas.

Gifts at home for Mother’s Day

Flowers or plants

We start with the most traditional Mother’s Day gift at home: flowers or plants. We agree that it has nothing original but, believe it or not, the truth is that it is one of the things that many mothers are most excited about.

If few things excite your mother more than a beautiful bouquet of flowers or a beautiful plant, you have it easy to make her happy on this special day. On the internet you can find hundreds of thousands of florists where you can choose from an infinite number of bouquets, plants, vases and accessories to combine as you wish.

Interflora’s service is one of the most popular and veteran that you have at your disposal. It has florists who deliver throughout Spain on the day and has a section of offers for Mother’s Day with gifts of all price ranges.

Breakfast, brunch or snack

Who doesn’t love enjoying a delicious breakfast without having to prepare it? Surprise your mother with a free breakfast at home. Or, if you prefer, it can also be a brunch or a snack, you choose!

Today there are many companies that offer this type of service and it is a very helpful idea if time has been thrown on you. Although surely on Mother’s Day they have many orders, so the sooner you book yours, the better.

Just do a quick search on Google to see the different companies that offer breakfast at home in your city. For example, in Teledesayunos or Desayunos Kubala they serve in all Spain. You can also search applications like Glovo where, apart from restaurants and a supermarket, there are also options to send breakfasts, brunches and snacks.

Bonbons, chocolates or sweets

We continue our selection of home delivery gifts for Mother’s Day with another classic that always works: bonbons, chocolates, pastries and other sweets. These products, accompanied by a note with an emotional message, are a success, and your mother will surely be very excited to receive them.

There are many companies that deliver chocolates and pastries at home, and surely you know a trustworthy confectionery or pastry shop that delivers their sweets at home. If not, on the internet you can find many options, for example Sweet Messages, where you have different boxes to choose from and you can include a personalized message, or Pancracio, which allows you to configure your gift with your own selection of chocolates and tablets.

Gourmet product baskets

If your mother is more than salty, the perfect home gift for her is a gourmet basket. There are many companies that allow you to send a selection of gourmet products to the address you choose, with the possibility of personally choosing the items or deciding between different predetermined options.

El Corte Inglés has a Gourmet Club in its online store where there are specially made baskets to give away on Mother’s Day, which include cold cuts, appetizers, preserves, chocolates, sweets and also wine, champagne and other drinks.

Beauty product baskets

Giving away cosmetic products on Mother’s Day is another great success. We are not referring to the typical cologne or the usual perfume, but to a personalized basket or a pack with your favorite beauty products.

If you are not sure what you can buy, at Sephora you can find ideas and suggestions, and it has a free personalized gifts service so you can choose to your liking.

Virtual wine tasting

The pandemic has forced many sectors to adapt to the new normal, and one of the solutions that wineries, event companies and other companies have found is the concept of virtual wine tasting.

As its name suggests, it is a remote wine tasting that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home. It is directed by an expert sommelier who explains to the participants everything they need to know to taste wine, in the same way as they would in a physical location. It is an interactive experience that will delight all those mothers who are attracted to oenology.

On the internet you can find various alternatives to do a virtual wine tasting, from those offered by the wineries themselves, for example Bodegas Fábregas, to the packs provided by specialized companies, such as this one from Wine is Social.