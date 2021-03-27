“Gift for the 30th Anniversary of Amazon”: this is the new scam that circulates in WhatsApp

The latest scam circulating through WhatsApp includes a nifty hook designed to steal sensitive data – a supposed prize from Amazon for its anniversary.

The phishing is a technique of electronic fraud, in which the scammers pretend to be a person, a media outlet, a virtual store, a bank or other institution, to gain the user’s trust and lead them to perform actions such as entering a password, their credit card details. credit or other sensitive information.

The most common phishing cases are related to banks and financial institutions. In most cases, scammers set up sites with a design similar to the original to lead the victim to enter their personal data and steal it.

However, a new modality is making its way into the last months via WhatsApp: This kind of scam is aimed at being shared virally on the world’s most popular instant messaging service, accompanied by the name of large brands known to the public.

The latest case of phishing includes Amazon and includes the message “Amazon’s 30th Anniversary Celebration Gift”. If the user clicks on the link, they will be redirected to a site with the image of a roulette with prizes, who calls himself Amazon Spin.

When trying to spin the wheel with prizes such as gift cards, smartphones or laptops, a dialog box appears specifying that you need to log in to Amazon. If any user enters their Amazon account data, the fraud will have been consummated and the scammers will have access to the information that the platform protects, such as address, phone and even credit cards.

To avoid falling for scams of this nature, one of the maxims is avoid clicking on suspicious links, especially those that are shared via WhatsApp. Furthermore, it is essential to verify that each web address is legible and corresponds to the official site (For example, in the case of Amazon fraud, the link goes to the amazon-kc.top page, instead of going to the official site of the online shopping giant, amazon.com.mx.

It is also worth paying attention to all the details: even the premise that shapes the message. She’s wrong: Amazon was born as a bookstore in July 1994 And therefore, the anniversary of its first three decades will not arrive until 2024.

The most recent viral case of phishing It was the scam that circulated in the days before 8M, where supposedly the sports company adidas gave away tennis shoes on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

