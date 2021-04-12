GIFs are Facebook and Google’s new weapon

Last year, Facebook announced the purchase of Giphy for $ 400 million. In an unlikely acquisition, Mark Zuckerberg’s company took over the broad dominator of the market for this format, become a central part of culture and language on the internet.

Now, the CMA, the British equivalent of the Spanish CNMV or any competition control body, has begun to investigate whether Facebook has a control over the format that can give it a competitive advantage situation. A new flutter of monopoly charges.

But the truth is that GIFs and their platforms have become something of an object of desire for big tech. Before Facebook took over Giphy, Google had gotten its competitor Tenor, and had integrated it into Android, just as Facebook has done the same with Giphy and Instagram or WhatsApp.

Why does Facebook want to have a monopoly on GIFs?

The UK Competition and Markets Authority concluded in its report that the Giphy purchase raises competition concerns.

The watchdog claims to have found evidence that Giphy had plans to expand its digital advertising partnerships to the UK and other markets before the deal was reached. He believes that combining Giphy with Facebook would mean that the company has less incentive to expand its online advertising business, leading to a possible loss of competition.

In other words, that after the acquisition, Giphy has stopped focusing on its business, on being profitable on its own, which may indicate that Facebook did not acquire it for that, but for other reasons, such as controlling a significant asset in rival messaging apps.

The CMA gave the companies five business days to respond to their concerns about the deal, to which Facebook responded in a statement that “this merger is good for competition and for the interests of everyone who uses Giphy and our services in the world. UK, from developers to service providers to content creators. ‘

A ‘spy’ for other apps

Giphy until the purchase only entered for its advertising business. The company was beginning to allow advertisers to sponsor GIFs and add video overlays to user-generated GIFs.

But GIFs are not a buoyant ad product per se. Therefore, from the beginning it was thought that the purchase had other reasons. Mainly, the information it could provide about the web platforms that people visit and what they share on them.

Giphy has a large database of GIF images that users can consult on social networks and messaging platforms through its API.

Thanks to being embedded or included in other apps with its API, 50% of Giphy’s traffic already comes from Facebook applications. But now Facebook knows which Giphy GIFs people share in all the other apps that use its database.

“Does it help much to know which Gifs are trending? Well, maybe not so much, but we do know where they are distributed “, pointed to Fast Company Michael Ostrovsky, an economics professor specializing in digital competence.

Therefore, the Giphy data could also reveal the growing popularity of a new application or service. If an application of this type were to suddenly start making a lot of calls to the API Giphy, it could reveal that the app’s user base is growing rapidly.

Facebook has already shown a great appetite to control people’s content consumption habits far beyond its own applications, which it tries to monitor in any way, often buying other services as happened in the Onavo case.

