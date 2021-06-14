Gibrán Lajud new goalkeeper for Club América? It is already in the CDMX to refine details

The archer of Santos Laguna, Gibrán Lajud, would be close to becoming the new goalkeeper of Club América to make up for the possible loss of Óscar Jiménez, who would be leaving the Eagles for the Apertura 2021.

After Gil Alcalá and Lajud sounded as the possible candidates to replace Jiménez, America would have already chosen Santos’ and would be arriving at CDMX to arrange the details of his transfer.

It was the 27-year-old goalkeeper himself who published a photograph in which he is seen flying to CDMX and according to TVC, his arrival is to refine the details of his transfer.

✈️ Gibran Lajud traveled to Mexico City to refine the final details of his signing with América. He would arrive to replace Óscar Jiménez who would leave the ‘Águilas’ pic.twitter.com/26FEv5pZ0x – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) June 13, 2021

Lajud has defended the goal of the Xolos de Tijuana and Santos Laguna, the latter, a team in which he did not do so well, as he was the substitute for Carlos Acevedo.

Óscar Jiménez has been linked to Atlético de San Luis, so they are looking for a new goalkeeper in El Nido and it seems that they have already found him.