Gibraltar’s Lessons on Crypto Regulation with Minister Albert Isola

BeInCrypto spoke with Gibraltar’s Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Albert Isola, about the work of the British Overseas Territory in building a regulatory framework for distributed ledger technology.

Regulating blockchain and cryptocurrencies is not an easy task. Governments around the world are scrambling to figure out how they should respond to the rise of this new area of ​​finance and technology. The global response is varied, from the SEC in the United States that goes after cryptocurrency companies to a total ban on them by other countries.

One territory that has lived up to regulations is Gibraltar. Despite its small size, Gibraltar has been one of the earliest and most forward-thinking governments in the world when it comes to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Since the bullish momentum of Bitcoin in 2017 Gibraltar has a group specialized in crypto

In 2014, a private sector cryptocurrency task force was created to study them. This occurred just after Bitcoin’s first bull run and the first spike of interest in cryptocurrencies globally.

This private task force then joined with the Government of Gibraltar to see if cryptocurrencies and their underlying technology fit the risk profile of the jurisdiction, if they were safe and if it was beneficial to participate in them.

“All of these things were put into a melting pot, and that led to a series of consultation papers that were published. The interesting thing is that we published three different consultation papers over a couple of years. With each one of them we received more responses and interest at an international level, which we found interesting ”, explains Isola.

“We also believe that by introducing pragmatic and proportionate regulation, we will also be preventing things from being done in the jurisdiction that we did not want done here. Which is also a risk, because if you don’t regulate it, it may happen that if you don’t authorize it, they can come and do it in your jurisdiction. So we take care of both at the same time, in what we call the DLT legal framework, which we published in October 2017. “

The law came into effect in January 2018. This was quickly followed by a positive response from DLT blockchain companies, who applied for licenses.

“We now have around 15 that are fully licensed and regulated. We also have some more in the process of being processed, ”says Isola.

“What they most need from the regulator is interaction”

Isola attributes the success of this emerging sector to Gibraltar’s proactive approach and the professionalism of the regulator.

Explain that companies can talk to the regulator on any matter and understand what is expected of them.

“What we want here is that if a company has a problem, the first place they call is the regulator. The last thing we want is for them to hide it, to try to fix it themselves without telling anyone. That is a disaster. So what we do by providing proportional regulation is have a regulator with which you can pick up the phone and talk about the opportunities and the challenges. “

Explain that this relationship should be based on a professional understanding, and not on a paternalistic and antagonistic stance.

“Our regulators are not like many regulators around the world, who treat companies like schoolchildren. For our regulator, companies are their customers, and I hope they give their customers a good level of service where they answer phone calls, return emails. “

A collaborative approach from the start

Isola stresses that the role of the regulator is not to force companies to submit to the legislation, but to ensure that they are willingly involved in the process.

“We have what we call a pre-application phase. The reason is that we want to talk to these companies before they submit an application, so that they can understand what we demand of them, and we can understand what they want to do here, ”he explains.

This has a knock-on effect, as companies that do not meet the necessary standards can identify their gaps and improve.

“Thus, the licensing process has led them to comply with the rules over a period of time in the application process that lasts up to a year. To get their corporate governance in order, to get their AML process in order, because they are very good at technology, but not very good at corporate governance. there are others who are very good at corporate governance and also good at technology. So throughout the whole process these kids have been helped to come out in a much better place than they started, ”he says.

“So the licensing process is not about forcing people to go through the head of a needle, but about getting to the same place that we want to be together, in the way that we need them to be. to comply with the standards we establish ”.

“You have to know what you want to get to before starting to regulate”

Isola recommends those who want to create policies around blockchain and cryptocurrencies to work with experts in their jurisdictions to make sure they understand the space.

“I think the more countries interact with experts from that jurisdiction, the better, because governments don’t understand this business, but they do. So it’s about balancing a process and structure that is good for business with protecting the jurisdiction, its consumers, and its reputation from the risk these things carry, and mitigating risk is part of what we do. So, if you don’t have the experts from each of the jurisdictions, you are going to have a problem ”.

Keeping up with crypto

Another lesson for Gibraltar’s regulators is the nature of its legislation. Like the crypto and blockchain space, the DLT legal framework is somewhat dynamic. Recently, updates were initiated to reflect the current state of the blockchain industry and its technology.

Isola points out that this was inherent in the original design of the legislation. “We created what we call the Core Core Principles because we appreciate that you couldn’t box this in legislation like you can in insurance or funds or wealth management or banking.”

“So we did it on principles that are quite broad. And to help those principles, we publish comprehensive guidance notes. What has happened between that and today is that the basic principles are still relevant, but the guidance notes needed to be refreshed and updated because things have changed. “

“The better the guidance notes, the better people will understand what the regulator is looking for and obviously the better the result will be in terms of regulation, the more effective,” said Gibraltar’s Minister of Digital and Financial Services.

An international standard on the horizon

Isola believes that regulatory standards are progressing in different countries. It points to current movements around the world as governments gradually overcome obstacles and problems. “These things have to develop, and I’m sure they will,” he says. “So I think the sooner we get there, the better.”

“I think we will reach a phase where international standards like those in other areas of traditional financial services will be developed, and that will greatly benefit the sector.”

