Gibraltar summary and goals

03/30/2021

On at 23:32 CEST

X. Serrano

Netherlands he was not surprised and thrashed Gibraltar, the European team with the second worst coefficient in the FIFA ranking. 0-7, thanks to the many of Berghuis, Luuk de Jong, Depay (two), Wijnaldum, Malen and Van de beek. After debuting with defeat to Turkey and bounce back with a win over Latvia, the combined of Frank de Boer straightens the course towards Qatar 2022.

GIB

PBA

Gibraltar

Coleing (Goldwin, 74 ‘); Sargeant, Wiseman, Chipolina, Mouelhi, Jolley (Molds, 83 ‘); Casciaro (Valarino, 83 ‘), Annesley (Torilla, 74’), Ronan (Barnett, 41 ‘), Walker; From Barr.

Netherlands

Krul; Dumfries (Gravenberch, 46 ‘), De Ligt, Blind (Malen, 54’), Wijndal; Wijnaldum, Klaassen (Van de Beek, 77 ‘), F. De Jong; Berghuis (Stengs, 81 ‘), L. De Jong (Babel, 81’) and Depay.

Goals

0-1 M. 42 Berghuis. 2-0 M. 55 L. De Jong. 0-3 M. 61 Depay. 0-4 M. 62 Wijnaldum. 0-5 M. 84 Malen. 0-6 M. 85 Van de Beek. 0-7 M. 88 Depay.

Referee

Joao Pinheiro (Portugal). TA: Ronan (31 ‘) / Klaassen (38’), Gravenberch (90 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the third day of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup played at the Victoria Stadium before about 1,000 people.

The game script was soon discovered and no one was surprised. The ‘Orange‘boxed Gibraltar in its area and subjected it to a relentless siege. But Coleing, the local goalkeeper, pulled his reflexes to postulate himself as an unexpected hero. First in a double intervention before Berghuis and Depay, then in a lash of Wijnaldum that forced him to fly. When he was not the goalkeeper, some defender crossed to save under sticks the shots of Klaassen and of the same Wijnaldum.

Despite staying so many times with honey on her lips, Netherlands did not despair. The ball was theirs, with levels close to 80%, and in defense they had nothing to fear. Gibraltar not once did he shoot. Everything was based on marking as soon as possible, with De Jong and Depay in command of operations. The Barcelona player led the offensive from the second line and the elusive forward tried to open a breach in the British wall.

The two met on a resounding occasion. De Jong Spoon attended for Memphis, who sat next to him with a feint on the lime line and centered Dumfries. With everything in favor to score, the side headed out. So much was the jug to the source that it ended up breaking on the brink of halftime with a goal from Berghuis to pass from Wijnaldum.

The win was precipitated after the intermission. De Jong extended distances by finishing at the near post and between the goalkeeper’s legs a low center of Berghuis. Shortly after, Memphis sentenced on a free kick deflected by the barrier. Wijnaldum once again showed his power coming from the second row in the 4-0, Malen certified the ‘little hand’, and Van de beek and Depay they put the lace. The only negative note was the injury to Blind, who left on a stretcher after injuring his knee in a serendipitous set.