Giants’ elite prospect suspended for using banned substances in the middle of the game

The San Francisco Giants announced the suspension of one of their best prospects from the minor league system for the use of forbidden substances in full play.

Japan’s Kai-Wei Teng was sent off on Saturday when his glove was confiscated for a foreign substance. He is one of three minor league pitchers who have been suspended after being sent off when umpires found a foreign substance on him last weekend.

He had allowed two earned runs in two innings and also struck out five and walked three at the time of his ejection.

However, the prospect of the San Francisco Giants he was very lucky and was suspended for just ten games in the MILB.

Here the report:

Giants pitching prospect Kai-Wei Teng has been suspended 10 games after umpires confiscated his glove for a foreign substance (via @DaltonJ_Johnson) https://t.co/d553xlinM0 pic.twitter.com/amNWCr83el – SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 2, 2021

The 22-year-old Teng is 1-2 with a 5.03 ERA in five starts this season for the Emeralds.