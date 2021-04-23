Giants catcher had five consecutive shutouts

The receiver of the San Francisco Giants, Curt Casali, managed to catch five shutouts in a row in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Casali has not played in the last five games, but in the last five games he has been behind the plate the San Francisco Giants they don’t allow a race.

Curt Casali is the Giants’ first shutout in four consecutive starts as a catcher since Aleck Smith in 1901. No one has done it in the majors since Francisco Cervelli in 2015 has achieved such a record in the league. MLB.

Here the report:

Curt Casali is the fifth wide receiver in the modern era with at least 5 consecutive shutouts in his starts, joining: 2015 Francisco Cervelli

1995 Chris Hoiles

1986 Alan Ashby

1903 Ed Phelps (6) And the first to do it with 5 different starters! @SlangsOnSports – Broderick Zerpa | Sportscaster / Analyst (@Beisbologo) April 23, 2021

Buster Posey is already a 35-year veteran, his offense has been paramount in the MLB and it is not ruled out that he is moved to the starting team because he is in his last season of contract and an injury behind the plate would not be at all convenient.

How good is Curt Casali’s bat?

In about 10 games this season he is hitting 125. With three hits in 27 at-bats, well below the average for a receiver with 8 seasons of experience in the field. MLBSo far that’s what sets him apart from the quality of receiver Buster Posey can be.