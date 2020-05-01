Two years ago, a severe storm in Argentina produced ‘giant’ hail, prompting meteorologists to come up with a completely new term: “gigantic hail.”

Scientists don’t fully understand how such huge ice balls can form, but the 2018 storm is providing some new and tantalizing clues.

New research in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society studied the supercell storm that hit Argentina on February 8, 2018.

The storm is notable in that it produced unusually large hail, the largest of which was 23.6 cm in diameter. However, it was not preserved and there is only a photo and a video.

The current record belongs to a hail that is 20.32 cm wide, which fell near Vivian, South Dakota in 2010.

The storm hit the densely populated city of Villa Carlos Paz in the Córdoba province of Argentina.

“Is incredible”, Matthew Kumjian, an associate professor in the Department of Meteorology and Atmospheric Science at Penn State, said in a press release. “This is the extreme top end of what you would expect from the hail.”

Scientists propose that hail of more than 15 centimeters should get a “gigantic” rating and say that increased awareness of these events, while rare, could help rebuild a better understanding of dangerous storms.

“Anything bigger than about a quarter in size can start putting dents in your car,” Kumjian says.

“In some rare cases, 15 cm hail has passed through roofs and multiple floors in houses. We would like to help mitigate the impacts on life and property, to help anticipate such events. “

‘Giant’ hail: social media, report and study

As the storm unfolded in Argentina in 2018, residents turned to social media, posting photos and videos.

Investigators tracked these accounts a year later, interviewing witnesses, visiting sites of damage, collecting photogrammetric data, and analyzing radar observations.

In particular, the team observed three notable hail stones observed by residents:

A stone preserved in an 11.38 cm freezer was scanned with a 3D infrared laser scanner.

Another 18 cm hail, measured by photo.

Finally a video of the giant of 23.62 cm.

Using photogrammetry (taking photo measurements) and video evidence, the scientists estimated that the last hail was between 18.7 centimeters and 23.6 centimeters wide, so it could have set a new world record.

‘Giant’ hail Argentina / Matthew R. Kumjian scans the 11.38 cm hail using the 3D laser scanner. American Meteorological Society

However the ‘giant’ hail in Argentina It was not officially measured or preserved, and its size estimate comes from a photogrammetric analysis of a video posted on YouTube and social media and presented below.

The researchers visited the location presented in the video and measured the reference objects evident in the frame, such as light poles, widths of green canopy supports, the size of the sidewalk tiles, and the depth of the sidewalk.

Globally, there is a report of a hail stone in Bangladesh in 1986 that was recorded to have a mass of 1.02 kg, which is “Probably the world record for mass”, Professor Kumjian said.

For her part, graduate student Rachel Gutiérrez, co-author of the article, found a connection between the speed of rotation of a storm surge and the large size of hail, but much remains to be known about the relationship.

In addition, the new study documents the unique weather conditions that occurred within this storm, ideas that could eventually lead to a better ability to predict hail storms.

For their part, scientists still don’t fully understand how storms can produce gigantic and gigantic hail, but Gutiérrez, who is currently writing his master’s thesis on the subject, has some ideas.

“Rachel’s research suggests that gigantic hail-producing supercell storms have a stronger rotation in their updrafts than smaller hail-producing supercell storms”Kumjian explained.

More work needs to be done and more data is also collected from these extraordinary storms. These events are rare, but Kumjian believes they may be more common than we think. The continuous use of social networks. and even drone technology could help with this line of research.

Finally, the researchers say more volunteers are needed to report the hail and help provide accurate measurements at the scene.

Source: Gizmodo / Futurity / Washington Post

