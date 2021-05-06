Giant sequoia still smoldering from California 2020 wildfires

A giant sequoia still smoldering was found by scientists and fire crew at the Board Camp Grove, National Park Service, reports.

The team that found the giant sequoia still smoldering believes its surveying the effects from the 2020 Castle Fire in Sequoia National Park.

Giant sequoia still smoldering

There are no current threats to life or property and fire managers are prepared to take action if conditions warrant.

The giant sequoia still smoldering is well interior of any firelines and is away from any trails.

It is located in the Board Camp Grove and there is no direct access via any trail system.

However, it may be still visible from the Ladybug Trail which leaves east bound from the South Fork Campground at the southern end of Sequoia National Park.

“The fact areas are still smoldering and smoking from the 2020 Castle Fire demonstrates how dry the park is,” said Leif Mathiesen, assistant fire management officer for Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks.

“With the low amount of snowfall and rain this year, there may be additional discoveries as spring transitions into summer,” he added.

Act and beware

Firefighters and park rangers want to take this opportunity to remind the public the importance of staying on trails, being observant, having a plan, and letting someone know where you’re going and when you plan to return.

It’s also important to let that someone know that you’ve returned.

Many of the areas impacted by last year’s wildfires in the parks are in wilderness.

While day use does not require a separate permit from the parks’ entrance fee, any overnight stays do require an additional permit.

Drought conditions

California is preparing for a possible wildfire season similar to the one that occurred last year.

Severe and extreme drought conditions increase the dryness of forest areas, which could cause wildfires like the ones that affected California in 2020.

Last year, wildfires burned a record 16,996 kilometers of forest areas in California, the NPS reported.