Bus 186 was derailed on the Grota-Rowecki Bridge, located on Route S8 at Wislostrada, in Warsaw, Poland

By: Web Writing

Poland.- A driver of bus lost control and caused a tragic accident in which one person died and 22 other passengers were injured.

The events occurred in the Wisłostrada area in Warsaw, Poland.

« We know for sure that the call came from the person who saw the accident on the spot. We have previously arranged for nine emergency medical teams. The first to arrive was a team with a specialized Spindle ambulance. They coordinate the action, » Thomas Prazner, ambulance dispatcher in Warsaw.

He bus It was new

Incredible as it may seem, the bus who had an accident belongs to a fleet of vehicles that began operating during the past month of December 2019. The driver had been working for a few hours before starting to star

Accident hinders public transport

Hundreds of public transport users on at least 12 urban routes were affected. Well, to carry out the rescue and relocation work of the unit. The road had to be closed.

(With information from KONTAKT24)