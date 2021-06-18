Giant rhinoceros fossil turns out to be the largest land mammal to ever exist

“Its prehensile-nosed trunk was extremely useful for wrapping the branches, allowing the sharp front teeth to tear off the leaves,” comment the authors, who publish their study in the journal Communications Biology. “Their fang-shaped incisors are used primarily for breaking twigs and stripping bark, as well as for bending higher branches.”

The gigantic animal was identified from a skull, jaw, and atlas (first cervical vertebra of the spine that supports the head) perfectly preserved.

“The extraordinary thing about this particular thing is that it is a wonderfully preserved fossil, so it tells us a lot about the anatomy of the individual group, “said Lawrence Flynn, a co-author of the study.” To sustain an animal of that size, there has to be a lot of vegetation, “said Flynn. world level today is not an accurate picture of what was in the past because there was a higher productivity of the vegetation in the past. “

It is the last known species of a group of giant hornless rhinos that lived in Central Asia from about 50 million years ago to 23 million years ago. The home of this species appears to have been Central Asia, but the first Paraceratherium species found, P. bugtiense, lived in what is now western Pakistan. How exactly it got to the Indian subcontinent is unknown.

In each place, the genre seems to have become very specialized in its environment, which led to the branching of various species during the Oligocene between 34 and 23 million years ago. The team’s phylogenetic analysis places P. linxiaense somewhere in the middle of this transition, just before the giant rhinos made their way through Tibet. During this time, It is possible that the Tibetan plateau had been home to a landscape full of forests and open environments; a place where these huge creatures would have had no trouble feeding and thus supporting the theory that the Tibetan region was not yet the lofty plateau it is today.

Thus, like other Paraceratheriums, the researchers believe that P. linxiaense lived in large forests where it could reach the treetops without problem, to cope with the enormous volume of plants and leaves to satiate its stomach.