The arrival of the Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia) to the United States, has generated the alert not only in that country. In Mexico, the National Service for Health, Safety and Agro-Food Quality (Senasica) instructed that the search for this invasive species be included in its epidemiological surveillance programs.

Through a statement, the decentralized body of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development described that the objective is to protect about 43,500 beekeepers who have an inventory of more than 2,172,000 hives, destined for the production of honey, and the pollination of agricultural crops in the five producing regions of the country: Altiplano, gulf, Pacific coast, north and Yucatan peninsula.

This is how the Vespa mandarinia looks like. Photo: US Department of Agriculture

The Senasica considers that even when this plague is located on the northern border of the United States, more than 2,500 kilometers from the national territory, it is important to begin its search so that in the event that its entry to Mexico is registered, it is possible to react in a timely manner.

▪️ NO, it is not the famous hornet (a single nest that was destroyed in CANADA in 2019!)

▪️ NO, / Vespa mandarinia / does not look for nesting houses, they make underground nests.

▪️ Many native hornets and wasps are important insect pest controllers https://t.co/BkbgKeuNxS https://t.co/iyB4tnLJwR – Dr. BioBlogo (@DrBioblogo)

May 8, 2020

According to the agency, the technical personnel that collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture, through the State Plant Health and Livestock Development and Protection Committees, were asked to report any sightings of the invasive species in the national territory by cell phone through the AVISE application, to the email alert: alerts.phitosanitary@senasica.gob.mx or to the telephone service 800 7512100.

Likewise, it instructed the technicians who operate the epidemiological surveillance programs of the General Directorates of Plant Health and Animal Health to inform producers that there is a risk of bites to people and animals, that their poison is more Toxic than that of any species resident in the American continent and that, due to its size, the common protective clothing is insufficient to prevent bites from the Vespa mandarinia.

In the event that they detect a colony of this species, the Agriculture agency invited producers and society in general to immediately inform technical personnel and not to try to remove it, drive it away or apply any insecticide, as hornets generally Asian giants don’t bother people, but they can sting if they feel threatened.

