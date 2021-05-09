Giant fish over 100 years old found in Detroit River

A team of experts from the Alpena Fisheries and Wildlife Conservation Office, in Michigan (USA), has managed to capture a giant sturgeon, the size of a human being. East “river monster of real life “, as they called it, is a female specimen believed to have more than 100 years.

The animal was captured – and later returned to the water – last April, as this body tells on its Facebook profile, where it has published a picture of the fish together with one of the team members, to better compare the size of the creature, from 1.82 m long and 109 kilos of weight.

According to experts, the fish would be one of the largest lake sturgeons ever recorded in the US. “Because of its girth and size, It is a female and he’s been roaming our waters for more than 100 years“, they assure.

The lake sturgeon is a fresh water fish that inhabits North America. Being slow-moving creatures, they prefer sandy habitats such as the bottom of lakes or river beds, where they find their food.

In the case of male specimens, their life expectancy is 50 to 60 years, while females can live up to 150 years, as reported by the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Specifically, this specimen of sturgeon “probably born on the Detroit River around 1920when Detroit became America’s fourth largest city. “