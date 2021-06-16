Giant cobwebs appear in fields and trees in Australia, check the photos

A tremendous scare the inhabitants of a small Australian locality when they discovered that grasslands, trees, and fences were covered of a large layer of cobweb.

On social media and local media shared the photos where you can see the great layer of cobweb covering up to a kilometer in length.

This terrifying event is known to have occurred on the shore of a lake, located in the Longford region of Victoria.

Australia is famous for its great variety of spiders, A few weeks ago we told you about the great invasion of spiders that came out of the earth due to the heavy rains that they hit Australia.

In this case, the arachnid veil measures several meters and next to it appear several spiders of all sizes and colors that you do not want to imagine.

In one of the photos you can see a large red and black spider.

Spiders are known they use their web in this way as protection against the weather and predators, in addition to using it as a form of escape.

Incredible as it may seem, many inhabitants of the province, in AustraliaThey are already used to seeing this type of scene.

