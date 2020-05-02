The documentary ‘The Last Dance‘, about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1997/98 NBA season, he has barely more than a week and a half to live and has already begun to make an impact on the players of the North American basketball competition itself. One of those players is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The star of Milwaukee Bucks, so far, we have seen all the chapters that have come to light. In full confinement caused by the global health crisis of the coronavirus, the Greek, through his personal Twitter account, has assured that this documentary has made him open his eyes regarding his career in the league and come to a single conclusion:

“Having watched the documentary ‘The Last Dance’ about Michael Jordan, I have come to the conclusion that the only right path to follow in the NBA is one that leads you to pursue greatness as a player. Achieving that greatness should be a mission. vital for everyone. “

My MJ takeaway from the Last Dance documentary is that chasing greatness is a life mission. – Giannis Antetokounmpo (@ Giannis_An34) May 1, 2020

“I definitely want to be one of the best players the NBA has ever stepped on. I try to focus and focus on what I need to do to always improve. When I saw numbers 23 (Michael Jordan) and 33 (Scottie Pippen) at the top of the United Center (Bulls Pavilion), I knew I wanted to get to the top as a player. “

Antetokounmpo comes from having become MVP of the Season for the first time in his career. The Greek player aims to be one of the best Europeans in the entire history of the league. His next goal, to win his first ring.

