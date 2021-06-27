Giannis with Doncic, the possibility that terrified the NBA

Before the season started, Giannis Antetokounmpo kept all of Milwaukee and much of Wisconsin on edge. The Greek player was slow to sign a contract extension that, if not completed, could jeopardize a project with great ambitions, but a small market. “I don’t know what plan I have. It depends on what the franchise does. If they make the right decisions, I’ll continue there for many years. If not … we’ll see,” he explained at the time. An extensive string of statements impregnated by a single reason: ambition, the need to be, and feel, a winner. “If LeBron, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis came to Milwaukee it would be good. I don’t care if I’m the first, second or third name, because I want to win. When you retire, that’s the only thing people remember,” he added. A clear obsession that put the entire franchise on alert. From the offices to the track. His colleagues even gave him pens on his birthday, with an intrinsic message that was not lost in hints: signing. Finally, it did. And not just anyway: with the biggest contract in NBA history. 228.2 million for 5 years and a clear message: “I am delighted to be part of the Bucks for the next five years. Let’s make them serve,” he declared after the official announcement.

As he arrived, the rumors did not stop, as usual. Even more in a move that could redefine all the forces of the competition, something that, later, would make the landing of James Harden to Broooklyn Nets. In the case of Giannis, everything remained as it was, but, in the minds of many fans, the possibilities were hinting. Anthony Davis was also slow to clear his future and, in a joint conjecture, there was speculation about intertwining their destinies: waiting for the Greek’s decision to, based on it, expand the range of possibilities for the Lakers in the bid for it. As in the case of the Bucks player, the doubts were suddenly cleared with another great contract: 190 million for 5 years. But there was more. Miami Heat, Wisconsin executioner in the playoffs, drawing more blood in the wound, was running as one of the future suitors and Dallas Mavericks, meanwhile, dreamed of reuniting Giannis with Luka Doncic. It seemed like a long shot (it was), but no less terrifying, as ESPN’s Zach Lowe recently revealed.

The North American journalist, in an analysis of how it is possible to harm Mike Budenholzer’s, explains: “Perhaps the problem is that Antetokounmpo’s version, both finisher and initiator, requires an elite creator closer to his level. This is why rival executives were living in enormous terror before Giannis signed his extension, with the possibility of seeing him team up with Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks.“. The option was not even close, but the projected image was that of two young players, who are already two of the biggest superstars in the league and, in both cases, with an insatiable hunger. On the one hand, 26 years and two MVP, on the other, 22 and the leadership of several generations awaiting.In continental terms, an unparalleled European duo. For the moment, it will remain for the fantasy.

Since then, without going any further, things have changed a lot. The Bucks, after the extension signed by Jrue Holiday, 134 million in four years, have made an all in to continuity. Khris Middleton, the other mainstay of the equation, is tied until 2023 and has a player option in 2024, also at maximum values. If exercised, in Wisconsin they would invest in their three best players 105 million in the 2021-22 course, 113 million in 2022-23 and 120 in 2023-24. In the case of Dallas, the future is uncertain. After Doncic’s unrewarding heroics against the Clippers, the question is clear: how to surround the Slovenian player to build a winning project from now on. Because he is for that. For starters, the former Real Madrid will sign, if nothing goes wrong, just over 200 million for five seasons. On the table, many other open fronts. Tim Hardaway Jr., Doncic’s main support in these playoffs, will be a free agent. Losing him would be a huge loss and keeping him, engineering the salary cap: reject team option on Cauley-Stein, Josh Richardson say no to his … Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis is not the expected second mainstay and Jalen Brunson could be a free agent in 2022. After all, that’s the reality.