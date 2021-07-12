Giannis: “To be champions we need to win Game 4”

Forty points has scored Giannis Antetokounmpo in the last two games of the NBA Finals that they are facing their team, Milwaukee bucks, with Phoenix suns. Yesterday, Wisconsin’s first victory. These are the keys to the Greek: “We knew what kind of game we were going to find, we knew we had to be aggressive and try to play our best basketball. I was simply trying to be aggressive, to play possession by possession in the duel.”

Giannis was aggressive from the first moment of the game trying to involve all his teammates: “I just tried to open spaces and pass the ball well and have everyone connected from the beginning. My thought at the end was to try to be focused, aggressive and try to end each play with the correct shot or pass. “

On his good night with the free kicks (13 of 17), he commented the following: “I simply try to focus on my technique and my body, if you see that some enter you are gaining confidence, in the end the most important thing is that my teammates want me to be aggressive, to penetrate, to force, to go to the free throw line, they believe in me, in my shots. “

The fourth game

The Bucks were already 2-0 down against the Nets in these playoffs and managed to come back, among other things, thanks to winning Game 4, which is key. This comments on Wednesday’s duel:

“We know what that game is going to be and the key is going to be the mentality, it is going to be very mental, to be champions we need to win the fourth game.”