Giannis, to a ring match: “We know what to do”

The 2021 NBA Playoff Finals are very close to ending and knowing who is the winner of the championship title of the 2020/21 season of the competition. After a heart-stopping Game 5, Milwaukee bucks has managed to impose itself on Phoenix suns by a score of 123-119, and thus remain one victory away from the coveted NBA ring.

Giannis Antetokounmpo He was the most outstanding player in that fifth game (32 points, nine rebounds and six assists), along with his teammate Jrue Holiday. The Greek star, however, wanted to contain his euphoria and explained at the post-match press conference that there is still a lot of work to do to achieve his goal:

“We know what to do, we are one game away from winning the NBA,” Giannis said. “But we have to stay calm, stay calm and be humble. When this team is humble on the track, we become very dangerous. That is what we have to do.”

Giannis doing Giannis things: 32 pts | 9 REB | 6 AST pic.twitter.com/m8G2azYPmS – Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 18, 2021

With this triumph, the Milwaukee Bucks brushes the title of NBA champion for the first time in 50 years (when he achieved his only ring). Never before, since 1971, had he been so close to it.

Submitting an unleashed Devin Booker

The last two victories of these Bucks have even more merit when you look at the performances in those games by Suns star Devin Booker. The player got 42 points in Game 4, and has reached 40 in this last Game 5.