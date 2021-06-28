Giannis on Middleton: “Today is just greatness”

Milwaukee bucks He is now one step closer to achieving his goal of reaching the NBA Finals. The Wisconsin franchise defeated the Atlanta Hawks this morning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 Playoffs, by a result of 113-102, and thanks to a scoring display of Khris middleton.

Middleton finished the game with 38 points on his locker, plus 11 rebounds and seven assists. Of those 38 points, 20 came in the last quarter of the game, and they were decisive for Milwaukee to take the victory and regain the home court factor for the remainder of the tie.

Precisely, about the brilliant performance of Khris Middleton, his teammate and Bucks star spoke at a press conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek, who this morning has exercised more as a second sword due to the Middleton explosion (although he has finished with 33 points), has said the following:

“What Khris has done today has been incredible. He has led the team behind his back to the end, and has appeared at the most decisive moment. What I have witnessed today, what we have all witnessed today, is simply greatness. Nothing else. and nothing less than that. Greatness, “said Antetokounmpo.

One crucial Tuesday night

At dawn next Tuesday through Wednesday, starting at 2:30 a.m. (UK time), the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will meet again in Game 4 of the Eastern Finals. A triumph of Mike Budenholzer’s men would leave the series practically sentenced in their favor.