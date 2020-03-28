The NBA It is currently suspended due to the world health crisis of the coronavirus, and the members of the North American basketball competition seek to entertain themselves for the entire duration of the quarantine in the United States and Canada in the best possible way.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, current MVP of the NBA Season, has recently made a direct through his official Instagram account in one of his spare time during the house confinement. In it, he has answered several questions asked by his followers.

At a specific moment in streaming, a fan asked him who is the most difficult player to defend in the league for him, and his answer was the following: “The truth is that there are many players who attack very well and it is difficult to stop them. But if I have to say one I think that James Harden he’s the most indefensible player out there right now. “

Who is the hardest player to guard in the NBA right now?

Giannis says it’s James Harden. pic.twitter.com/RZI9L5763v

– Tell me (@DimeUPROXX) March 27, 2020

In the last weeks before the NBA paused, Antetokounmpo and Harden starred in one of the controversies of the season. The two players did not stop hinting. A healthy spike created as a result of the fight for the MVP award last season, which ended up taking the Greek quite controversially.

James Harden’s offensive talent is for Giannis the most difficult thing he has had to defend in his career. The ease of scoring from long distance and penetrating the basket make ‘La Barba’ one of the best players in modern NBA history.

.