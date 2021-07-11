Giannis on coming back from 2-0 in Finals: “It will be fun”

Milwaukee bucks He faces the complicated challenge of recovering from the initial 2-0 that he has endorsed Phoenix suns in the first two games of the 2021 NBA Playoff Finals. The Wisconsin franchise faces this next morning (starting at 02:00 a.m., peninsular time) Game 3 of the tie for the ring and the first in its pavilion, the Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks are aware that a loss in this key third game is practically final. Never in the history of the NBA has they come back from 0-3 against in a Finals. Milwaukee will have to get strong at home, and the team’s stars offer their best to subdue the Suns.

Precisely one of them, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has been in charge of preparing the ground for the important meeting that his team faces. The Greek player, in the pre-match statements, said the following:

“I’m sure it’s going to be fun,” Giannis said. “We are going to play the NBA Finals in front of the fans who have supported us unconditionally all season, and who have not seen a Finals here in Milwaukee for almost 50 years (in 1974). We have to live up to the standards. circumstances, it’s going to be really exciting. “

More from Middleton and Holiday

Little more can be demanded of a Giannis Antetokounmpo who has just scored a historic individual performance in Game 2. Those who will have to take a step forward are Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, who so far are performing well below what it is required in an NBA Finals.