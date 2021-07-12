Giannis leaves and the Bucks destroy the Suns in Milwaukee

Milwaukee bucks has won his first game of the NBA Finals 2021 after destroying in the third game (the first one played at the Fiserv Forum) Phoenix suns by 120-100. The duel broke in the second quarter with a 35-17 partial favorable to the Wisconsin from which the Suns could not recover. Giannis Antetokounmpo He exceeded forty points again and this time he did hit his own to win clearly. Monty Williams’ Suns are still up 2-1 in the series.

Thus, Anteto was decisive and returned to play an extraordinary game. He finished with 41 points (14 of 23 from the field and 13 of 17 from the personnel), 13 rebounds (4 in attack), 6 assists and a steal. +20 with him on the track for the Bucks. He is absolutely unstoppable in painting. If he manages to hit the free throws the Suns would have no defensive solutions to stop him.

Good game for Jrue Holiday, at a better level than in the first two games. The Bucks guard finished with 21 points (8 of 14 in field goals and 5 of 10 in triples) and 9 assists. Khris Middleton went to 18 points and Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis had 11 points per head.

The best plays from the #NBAFinals Game 3 WIN !! pic.twitter.com/7dwM2ciSDP – Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 12, 2021

The Suns, fallones

After two high-level games, the Suns’ first loss in the Finals came. Devin Booker was horrible on the pitch and fell to 10 points after missing 11 of the 15 shots he tried and 6 of the 7 3-pointers he made. Good level from Chris Paul (19 points and 9 assists), Deandre Ayton (18 points and 9 rebounds) and Jae Crowder (18 points after making 6 of the 7 triples he threw) which was not enough to avoid defeat.