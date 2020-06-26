Milwaukee Bucks will start with the band of clear candidate for the ring in case the NBA can be completed within the established terms and terms. Orlando’s bubble is in jeopardy, but teams are struggling to get fit and Giannis Antetokounmpo It seems to be very concentrated and in good condition. « It is a great advantage for us that Giannis is in perfect physical and mental shape. No one knows what would have happened if the coronavirus had not interrupted everything, but having our best healthy player is fantastic, » he said in words collected by SportsYahoo. .