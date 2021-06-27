Giannis had a chance to play alongside Doncic on the Mavs

The weeks leading up to the start of this 2020/21 NBA season were an ordeal for all fans of Milwaukee bucks, who saw how the last day was approaching to carry out contract renewals and Giannis Antetokounmpo did not reach an extension agreement with the Wisconsin franchisee.

The poor result achieved by the Bucks during the Orlando ‘bubble’ playoffs (where Milwaukee was eliminated in the Conference Semifinals against an a priori inferior rival, Miami Heat), had sown doubts in the Greek player twice MVP of the season. But finally, on December 15, 2020, he signed the biggest contract in league history.

Five-season renewal in exchange for $ 228.2 million.

Despite this, and as ESPN journalist Zach Lowe has recently brought to light, Antetokounmpo was very close to not renewing with the Milwaukee Bucks and going to another franchise in search of that coveted NBA ring. That franchise could be the Dallas Mavericks of Luka doncic.

“The league executives were very scared in the days leading up to his renewal with Milwaukee. It is said that the best version of Giannis can come with an elite creator as a teammate, and there was fear that Antetokounmpo would join the Mavs. with Luka Doncic, “Lowe said.

Right decision?

Beyond the “what ifs,” the reality is that Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the season in which the Milwaukee Bucks has a better chance than ever to clinch its second NBA ring. He is in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks who come as the big surprise of the playoffs. With 1-1 on aggregate in the series, anything is possible.