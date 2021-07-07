Giannis could play the first game of the NBA final

PHOENIX

The Milwaukee Bucks updated star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation, considering “debatable” his participation in the first game of the NBA final series, which was played on Tuesday night.

The afternoon change to the report gave more hope that Antetokounmpo, twice named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, can recover from a left knee hyperextension to face the Phoenix Suns.

Antetokounmpo was injured in the fourth game of the Eastern Conference final, when he landed from a jump, looking to block a pass to Atlanta’s Clint Capela. The Greek missed the last two games of the series.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday that Antetokounmpo worked on the court and made progress in his recovery, but did not elaborate. The Bucks issued their injury report that day, in which they mentioned that Antetokounmpo was “in doubt.”

In general terms, A player’s participation is considered “moot” when he has around a 50% chance of playing. If in doubt, the probability is usually interpreted to be only 25%.

cmb

