Giannis Bourousis retires from basketball after 21-year career

Hellenic basketball veteran Giannis Bourousis, 37, announced his retirement on Friday of the sport just two weeks after fellow Greek national team Vassilis Spanoulis and Nikos Zisis.

“The tall and thin teenager from Karditsa (central Greece) experienced much more than he had dreamed of during his journey next to the orange goddess. He lived pleasures, he won championships, He received the recognition of the elite of sport in Europe and also experienced disappointments, because they are part of life, “said Bourousis on his Instagram account.

During his long 21-year career, the pivot won the gold (2005) and bronze (2009) medals at the European championships basketball with the national team helena and a Euroleague (2015) with Real Madrid.

Some play-offs with Barça

Also, in his time for the white team won one ACB League (2015), two King’s Cups (2014 and 2015) and two Spanish Super Cups (2013 and 2014), titles that are added to its two Greek Leagues (2002 and 2017) and three Greek Cups (2010, 2011 and 2017). In 2016, he received the ACB League Best Player Award.

Bourousis began his professional career in 2001 with AEK Athens. Barça signed Bourousis to play in the 2005-06 season play-offs, in which he played three games with a total of eleven minutes played and one basket scored.

The Greek pivot played some play-offs with Barça in 2006

After his brief stint at the Barça team, played five years for Olympiacos in Piraeus, before moving to Emporio Armani in Milan, where he played two seasons.

In 2013 he signed for Real de Madrid, where he played two seasons. From there he joined the ranks of the Baskonia, where he stayed for a year.

His third stage in Spain was in the 2019-2020 season, when he signed for Herbalife Gran Canaria, after a year at Panathinaikos from Athens and two others with the Chinese Zhejiang Lions. ANDThe last team he has gone through before his retirement has been the Peristeri of Athens.