Yesterday Thursday the Twitter account of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star of Milwaukee Bucks and the current NBA MVP was hacked. A series of messages popped up that didn’t make much sense, including one direct to the Golden State Warriors player. Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha. Logically, these tweets were caused by an account hack and were quickly eliminated. Five hours after the events, Giannis took possession of his Twitter account again and published a message in which he apologized in general for what had already happened to Curry in particular for the direct message sent:

pic.twitter.com/CVMpahBDDO – Giannis Antetokounmpo (@ Giannis_An34) May 8, 2020

One of the tweets sent by the hacker, perhaps the one that has become more viral, is the one that announced that he was going to play in the Golden State Warriors. Logically, it would be a dream for the Bay team if Giannis wanted to go play in San Francisco. However, nothing is further from reality, everything has been a hack of someone very boring with the desire to do harm. The police are already investigating what happened. Hopefully they catch it, this type of behavior is not positive and the only thing they manage to do is harm.

What is also clear is that elite athletes must be very careful and must change their passwords continuously to avoid this type of problem. Although, so well it is true that, if a hacker wants to hack you, it is normal for them to do so …

