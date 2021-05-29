Giannis Antetokounmpo’s response after sweeping the Heat

The Milwauke Bucks player, Giannis Antetokounmpo sent a message after completely disqualifying the team from Miami Heat on the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was interviewed after the game before Miami Heat and he responded in a simple but clear way.

The center Giannis Antetokounmpo he referred a little to last year’s series before them Heat, and responded in the form of revenge.

Response from Giannis Antetokounmpo was the following:

“There is a saying, don’t play with your food. We didn’t want to play with our food. “

—Giannis on sweeping the Heat pic.twitter.com/MODWQ0ejF7 – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 29, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates gave their best in this series against Miami Heat, they were able to dominate the series without losing any game in the NBA.

This season Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists per game in the NBA.