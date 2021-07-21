Giannis Antetokounmpo’s legendary game series in the NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been voted MVP of the NBA Finals after playing six impressive games. After starting very touched by an injury that almost left him out of the appointment (we all thought he had broken his knee), since the second game he has been simply unstoppable:

Game 1: 20 points, 17 rebounds and 4 assists

Game 2: 42 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists

Game 3: 41 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists

Game 4: 26 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists

Game 5: 32 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists

Game 6: 50 points, 14 rebounds and 2 assists