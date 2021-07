Giannis Antetokounmpo He wants to win his first NBA ring and he shows it in every game. In the first game of the final series played in Milwaukee, he led the Bucks’ victory over the Suns by 120-100 with a supernatural performance of 41 points (14 of 23 in field goals), 13 rebounds and 6 assists. Here are his best plays:

