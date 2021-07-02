Giannis Antetokounmpo went crazy after an effective Bucks offense

The Milwaukee Bucks player, Giannis Antetokounmpo He was very excited after an effective of his team against the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.

The center Giannis Antetokounmpo went mad after a very affective and at the same time simple play by his team, since he was able to rotate the ball in a way that was very foolish to the Atlanta defense, ah if I got the basket.

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of game number five of the final series of the conference of the playoffs to walk the Atlanta team or this is giving the possible and necessary support to his teammates, since I wish him good luck tonight in the NBA.

Here the video:

The Bucks team has been dominating the game during the first quarter with a good rotation of the ball and goal percent reaching the basket one of the best fundamentals that this team has is that it is very intense on defense, since it has one of the best defenders of the NBA which is PJ Tucker.