Giannis Antetokounmpo warns Jimmy Butler before the game

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks came out of the playoffs of the NBA against the Miami Heat in the bubble, with Jimmy Butler beating MVP Defensive Player of the Year 2019-20 in five-game series.

The Greek Freak didn’t spend long trying to protect Jimmy Butlereven though the Miami Heat star roasted the Milwaukee bucks, even admitted that he did not want to consume that task on defense after Game 1 of the Playoffs of the NBA.

Things turned in Game 1 on Saturday, in which Milwaukee managed to win 109-107 in overtime on a throw from Khris Middleton. However Jimmy Butler surpassed Giannis Antetokounmpo in the last regulation position to force overtime.

The Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler shot just 4 of 22 from the field in a game where Giannis Antetokounmpo he stood out as Jimmy’s main defender.

The center Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledged that he did not have the opportunity to mark Jimmy Butler a lot last year:

“Last year I did not have the opportunity to mark it so much,” he said. Antetokounmpo. “This year, you know, I’m up for the challenge and I’m here to compete, I’m here to help my team win. Obviously, he’s a great player and you have to be extremely tight against him, and that’s what I’m going to try to do. “

The rivalry between Jimmy Butler Y Giannis Antetokounmpo comes from last year and this time there are even warnings before starting game number two of the Playoffs of the NBA.