Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The work is not over”

Milwaukee bucks will play its second Eastern Conference Final in the last three years after beating Brooklyn nets in Game 7 of their semifinal elimination of the NBA Playoffs 2021, in a game that is already the history of the North American basketball competition.

Giannis Antetokounmpo He has been able to take a step forward and silence all the criticism that classified him as a player ‘without greatness’, ‘anti-clutch’ and not at all worthy of two NBA MVPs. The Greek has become the MVP of the match after adding 40 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, the first 40-10-5 victory in the history of the playoffs.

At a press conference, Antetokounmpo has not been far from overcome by the situation. The Bucks star warns that there is nothing to celebrate yet, and that there is still a world ahead to achieve his goal:

“The work is not finished, far from it. Obviously it’s a great feeling to win a game like this, I almost got excited and all because the team really made it possible. We were 2-0 down in the tie, but we kept our composure in all the time. There were a lot of people who believed we couldn’t make it. “

Giannis Antetokounmpo since the Nets took a 2-0 lead in the series: 33 PTS – 14 REB – 2 AST – 45% FG 34 PTS – 12 REB – 3 AST – 54% FG 34 PTS – 12 REB – 4 AST – 64% FG 30 PTS – 17 REB – 3 AST – 60% FG 40 PTS – 13 REB – 5 AST – 63% FG Absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/JruVzQypKQ – Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) June 20, 2021

Waiting for the last hurdle before the Finals

After their triumph, the Milwaukee Bucks already awaits a rival in the Eastern Conference Finals. Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks will face each other in another seventh game, the third of these playoffs, which will be played from 02:00 (local time).