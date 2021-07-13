Giannis Antetokounmpo: the unfair criticisms that do not match their numbers

One of the trends most followed by many analysts and fans of the NBA in recent weeks responds to massive criticism about Giannis Antetokounmpo. His physical and talented abilities are not enough to avoid controversy among all opinions, which continue to highlight his problems with outside shooting, free kicks or physical problems.

However, the reality is very different, and it is that the performance of the Greek in the Finals with his Milwaukee bucks he is being so good that he already has more games with at least 40 points than a very long list of NBA stars. Surprising names that we offer you here.