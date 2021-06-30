Giannis Antetokounmpo, the last to fall from a long list

Giannis Antetokounmpo he had to retire injured due to a knee problem in the third quarter of the game last morning that ended with the defeat of Milwaukee bucks before some Atlanta Hawks who played without a Bring young who is also injured.

We do not know if the two stars of Bucks and Hawks will be able to play the fifth game of the series that will be played at dawn from Thursday to Friday in Milwaukee. What we do know is that what the NBA has done this season with the calendar is a real outrage, compressing too many games in too little time, which has caused a number of star injuries in the post-season (also during the season) never seen to date. If already during the regular season the Lakers lost all their chances of winning the title due to the injuries of Anthony Davis and LeBron James (the Angelenos barely had a rest after finishing very late last year), during the playoffs many results have been conditioned by misfortunes .

The Giannis Antetokounmpo thing is no coincidence James harden

Kyrie irving

Anthony Davis

Kawhi leonard

Joel embiid

Chris paul

Donovan Mitchell

Mike conley

Jaylen brown

Jamal murray

Bring young The NBA has to reflect on the wear and tear that has put the players through # NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/1Imdz2anOI – SwishNBA (@SwishNBA_) June 30, 2021

Injury insanity

We don’t know what could have happened to the Denver Nuggets with Jamal Murray, the Celtics with Jaylen Brown, the Jazz with Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell from the start, the Sixers with Joel Embiid in good condition or the Nets with James Harden and Kyrie Irving one hundred percent. The Lakers could not count on Anthony Davis in condition. The Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard for a couple of weeks now … It’s absolutely crazy. Hopefully Giannis and Trae can bounce back and play the remainder of the playoffs. And let’s hope the NBA rethinks the schedule. This can not go on like this.