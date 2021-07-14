Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about Giannis Wall

Few times in NBA history has a player been seen to modify the game as much as he is doing Giannis Antetokounmpo since he landed in the league. The power of the Greek player and his peculiar way of competing, with virtues more typical of a player of the future, mean that many teams have had to find a way to adapt their defenses to try to stop him. Phoenix suns has taken this fact to a higher level with the approach of what is already known as Giannis Wall in these NBA Finals 2021, a defensive disposition in which up to the five men are closed in helps to avoid that the Greek penetrates in the zone and is forced to double the ball. Anteto talked about it on ESPN.

“I take it as a compliment, in fact I find it funny to see how they design a defense specifically against me. Seeing that they need up to three players to try to stop me from playing my game only increases my confidence. I concentrate on doing the best for my team. Before I could take it personally, but now the important thing is to make the right decision and find the teammate who is in the best position to score. I was always a good passer and I laughed a lot when I watched for first time the Giannis Wall, which I reckon was two years ago. At the beginning it was difficult because I wanted to go against everyone, but luckily, I had coaches in my life who taught me to make the right decisions, “said the Greek.

Antetokounmpo appreciated the refereeing complaints of the Suns

Questioned by the arbitration complaints of Monty Williams, who denounced that more fouls are called in favor of the Greek than his entire team, Giannis Antetokounmpo he was forceful. “I am receiving good beatings in the area, I have scratches all over my body and if they continue like this they are going to leave me a rather ugly face,” said with irony a man whose tactical intelligence allows him to find the loopholes in a very tight defense. The confidence he has in his teammates and the ability and technical resources to dribble and find spaces, seems vital for his enormous impact on these NBA Finals 2021, proving that he is much more than an imposing physique.