Giannis Antetokounmpo signs biggest contract in NBA history

(CNN) – Milwaukee can breathe easier. NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo agreed Tuesday to sign a five-year contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The deal is for $ 228.2 million and is the largest in NBA history, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Including the last remaining year of his current contract, Antetokounmpo will earn $ 256 million over the next six seasons, Charania reported. Antetokounmpo’s agent, Alex Saratsis, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the deal includes an option to opt out of the player after the fourth year.

“This is my house, this is my city,” Antetokounmpo, 26, posted on social media Tuesday. “I am fortunate to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it done.

If the team failed to sign Antetokounmpo with an extension, he would have entered the next summer as an unrestricted free agent.

After the Bucks were eliminated from the 2020 NBA Playoffs by the Miami Heat, there was some speculation that Antetokounmpo might consider going to another franchise. His signing of the extension chills those fears, at least for a short period.

Antetokounmpo is coming off a year in which he won the NBA Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards, a feat only accomplished by Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon. He also averaged his career highs in points (29.5 points per game) and rebounds (13.6 rebounds per game) while dishing out 5.6 assists.

Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to the league’s best record for two seasons in a row. However, the Bucks fell to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA playoffs and the Miami Heat in 2020.