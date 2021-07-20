Giannis Antetokounmpo, sensations option NBA champion 2021 Bucks

The moment of truth, the moment when reality can surpass any expectations that that child running through the streets of Athens could have dreamed of. Giannis Antetokounmpo He knows that he is facing the most important game of his career, the one that can place him in the Olympus of the gods and close the circle that began years ago with his landing in the NBA. Twice MVP and absolute leader of some Milwaukee Bucks who have bet everything on him, the Greek analyzes on ESPN the sensations that invade him before the sixth game of the NBA Finals 2021, in which the Phoenix Suns will try to survive and take the series to an agonizing seventh meeting.

“It is important to stay emotionally balanced, not to fall into anxiety, euphoria or sadness. It is what has allowed us to survive in these playoffs. We did not lose our nerves when we were on the ropes, nor did we relax in the moments of dominance. think as little as possible about the game, I still can’t do anything, it is impossible to start playing it before the initial jump, but it is very difficult to isolate oneself. When I sleep, I dream about this game “, admits a Antetokounmpo who is being the hero of the franchise from Wisconsin. “This is the moment when we must be more disciplined, we cannot begin to make plans on how to celebrate it or anything like that. We need concentration and a competitive mentality,” said a man who will not be present at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, so would have time to taste a historical feat.

Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledges learning a lot from his past mistakes

Regardless of what may happen in the next two encounters, Giannis Antetokounmpo vindicated the greatness of the group that has built Milwaukee bucks around him. “It’s amazing what we’ve done this season, we managed to build exceptional group chemistry, we have a winning mentality and whatever happens, I’m very proud of this team. I know what it’s like to lose qualifiers in which you have the upper hand, so I’m just trying to imagine how these teams faced a situation like this. Learning from the past is very important. What I have learned is not to change as a person because of the results, and to maintain an emotional balance with myself and mine, “said the firm candidate for be the 2021 NBA Finals MVP.