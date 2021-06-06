Giannis Antetokounmpo sends Kevin Durant to the ground with a nasty blow

Game 1 of the Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets it developed as expected. There was no shortage of incredible highlight plays throughout the contest, with superstars from both teams performing for the respective sides.

In the second quarter, a confrontation between Giannis Antetokounmpo Y Kevin Durant led to the current back-to-back MVP emphatically rejecting a layup attempt Kevin Durant. The blockade was so strong that it ended up sending Durant to the ground.

Here the video:

Giannis blocks KD 🚫 pic.twitter.com/GogeW1AkLQ – Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 6, 2021

For a second, it seemed that Kevin Durant he was out of danger. He effortlessly blew along Giannis and he seemed to be well on his way to a quick deuce. The Bucks superstar, however, came out of nowhere to crush the shot from Kevin Durant from behind. Milwaukee took the stone, while Durant he was thrown on the ground.