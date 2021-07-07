Giannis Antetokounmpo, questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

One of the biggest unknowns that appeared around the NBA Finals that begin this very morning responded to the figure of Giannis Antetokounmpo. After being injured during the series against the Atlanta Hawks, his team knew how to overcome adversity and seal the pass for the last tie against the Phoenix Suns.

The situation of the Greek is questionable, we will not know until shortly before the game if he will be able to be in the quintet of Mike Budenholzer or he will be low one more meeting. His team needs his physique, his superiority, his points, his dominance on the rebound and his vision of the game. Determining your participation in these NBA Finals.