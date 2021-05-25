Giannis Antetokounmpo plays soccer in the middle of a fight

The Milwaukee Bucks player, Giannis Antetokumpo he started to play soccer in the middle of a small Fight between his team and the Heat in the second game of the Playoffs of the NBA.

Giannis Anetokoumpo was in the very center of the Fight when he came out with the ball doing some skills as if he were a player of soccer on the NBA.

The center showed that he not only has skills in basketball, but also performs in the soccer, I arrive almost from one side of the court to the other dominating the ball with my feet.

Here the video:

Bucks are blowing out the Heat so bad Giannis is playing soccer now 😂 @brfootball pic.twitter.com/GA1O383V9z – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2021

In the game Giannis Antetokoumpo scored a number of 31 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists in 30 minutes in the NBA.

Milwaukee Bucks was the victorious team against Miami Heat 132 by 98 a wide advantage in the second game of the Playoffs of the NBA.