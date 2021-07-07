Giannis Antetokounmpo played, but could not avoid the clear defeat of the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo recovered in time to start the NBA Finals, although he couldn’t stop the Suns from going over his Bucks. The Greek, logically, was not seen in the best possible physical condition, although he was still able to finish the duel with good numbers (20 points and 17 rebounds). The key that he is still not well (we don’t know if he will be in these Finals) is that he barely shot 11 times. We will see his evolution in Game 2. He played 35 minutes and with him on court +1 for the Bucks. They need you.

The Greek Freak in his Finals debut: 20 pts | 17 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/w7sKKYgI49 – Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 7, 2021